Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Prices Retreat on Prospect of Iran oil Sanctions Easing

February 18, 2022

An offshore field in Iran / Credit: Alireza824/Wikimedia Commons
An offshore field in Iran / Credit: Alireza824/Wikimedia Commons

Oil prices retreated on Friday after wild swings during the week, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt supply.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.29 a barrel at 0124 GMT, extending a 1.9% drop from the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.09 a barrel, after sliding 2% in the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts were headed for their first weekly fall in nine weeks after hitting their highest points since September 2014, with a deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Diplomats said the draft accord outlines a sequence of steps that would eventually lead to granting waivers on oil sanctions. That would bring about 1 million barrels a day of oil back to the market, but the timing is unclear. Read full story

"Nevertheless, the spectre of a potential 1 million b/d hitting the oil market saw Brent crude oil prices come under pressure," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Analysts do not expect prices to fall much in the near term, even with the prospect of a return of more Iranian oil, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, struggling to meet their production targets.

"Oil markets are vulnerable to supply disruptions given global oil stockpiles are tracking near seven‑year lows and as OPEC+ spare capacity comes into question given disappointing OPEC+ supply growth," Commonwealth Bank (CBA) analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

With oil demand also recovering as air travel and road traffic picks up, CBA sees Brent holding in the $90 to $100 a barrel range in the short term and topping $100 "quite easily" if tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host a call on Friday on the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union, and NATO, the office of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Read full story

(Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Middle East Oil Price Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Nova Innovation

Nova Innovation to Develop 15MW Tidal Array at Yell Sound,...
©MacGregor

MacGregor to Deliver Offloading Systems for China's First...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok/AdobeStock

Transocean's 8th-gen Deepwater Titan Drillship Completes...
Drilling
Johan Castberg FPSO Gearing Up for Sailaway ©Sembcorp Marine

PHOTO & VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Sets Off for Norway
FPSO

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Lukoil Increases Stake in Shah Deniz Offshore Gas Field in Azerbaijan

Lukoil Increases Stake in Shah Deniz Offshore Gas Field in Azerbaijan

Oil Prices Retreat on Prospect of Iran oil Sanctions Easing

Oil Prices Retreat on Prospect of Iran oil Sanctions Easing

Petronas, Mitsubishi to Sell stakes in Yetagun Gas Field Offshore Myanmar

Petronas, Mitsubishi to Sell stakes in Yetagun Gas Field Offshore Myanmar

Arbitration to Resolve Magseis Fairfield, Fairfield Industries Dispute

Arbitration to Resolve Magseis Fairfield, Fairfield Industries Dispute

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine