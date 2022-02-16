Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Guyana’s First Oil and Gas Training Center Set to Launch

February 16, 2022

3t EnerMech and Orinduik Development Incorporated Training Centre have partnered to provide a training center for the local workforce in Guyana, supporting the country's fast-growing offshore oil and gas sector, eliminating the need for local workers to travel abroad for accredited training.

This venture said it would provide "an industry-leading" and internationally accredited facility in alignment with building on the recent enacted local content policy.

"Established to empower and provide Guyanese with key skills and training certifications that are required to work in the offshore environment, the new 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence combines expert instruction in-classroom training facilities, blended learning software and technology, as well as fully immersive simulators for high hazard activity learning," the partners said.

Over $20 million has been invested into the infrastructure by Orinduik, Windsor and 3t EnerMech. The training center will be located in Lusignan, close to the East Coast Highway, approximately 10km east of Central Georgetown, and placed strategically for easy access for both local and international delegates working in the offshore market.

"The 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence is set to become the first regional Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) internationally accredited training provider in Guyana. It will also deliver the country’s first OPITO approved, Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) certification, as well as providing a controlled environment to deliver scenario-based firefighting emergency response training when relevant accreditations are secured early in 2022," the partners said Wednesday.

No need to travel abroad for accredited training

Joseph Lichon, resident Americas for EnerMech said: “It’s our mission to develop local content globally and to help create safer, smarter, more sustainable workforces. Until now, Guyana nationals working in the oil and gas sector would be required to travel to Trinidad and Tobago, the US or Canada, for accredited training, making it very costly and time-consuming. This is compounded by the logistical challenges of the pandemic including travel restrictions, additional requirements, and limited flight availability.”

Paul Knowles, VP Training for 3t Energy Group added: “With Orinduik constructing the 3t EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence, coupled with our expertise, technologies, and programs, we are providing a full package to help support the country’s personnel to excel in the oil and gas sector. We are very proud to play a critical role Guyana’s future and enhance its economic prosperity by making accredited skills and safety training available in country for the first time.”

Orinduik is also in the process of building Guyana’s first commercial heliport as part of a wider complex which will incorporate the new training center, an aviation/marine Polytechnic School as well as a hotel and business center.

Harrychand Tulsi, Chairman of Orinduik said, “Construction of the Training Centre is expected to be completed in June 2022 and we are very excited to be partnered with 3t EnerMech in delivering world-class training and certifications as we build a skilled and safe local workforce for the expanding offshore market. This demonstrates our support and alignment with the Government’s commitment to training and employment of Guyanese in key positions in this sector.”

