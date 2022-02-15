Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

February 15, 2022

© Quatrox Production / Adobe Stock
© Quatrox Production / Adobe Stock

Guyana could form a national oil and gas company to oversee its own exploration instead of conducting an offshore drilling auction this year, a government official told international oil executives on Tuesday.

The tiny South American country has become one of the hottest oil exploration frontiers in decades, with massive discoveries of oil and gas off its Atlantic coast. An auction of prospecting licenses has been expected to be held by the third quarter this year.

A consortium led by U.S. major Exxon Mobil holds rights to 6.6 million acres (26,800 sq. km) granted earlier this century and renewed in 2016. That group is expected to pump up to 340,000 barrels of oil per day this year.

"We have some proposals from some people in this room, from large operators, to work with the government and utilize the remaining blocks," said Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo before an audience that included Exxon's chief executive, the CEO of Hess Corp and officials from Ghana, Suriname and Barbados.

"We will either go to an auction, sometime in the third quarter this year, with or without seismic (surveys) from our part, or alternatively use those blocks to form a national oil company," he said.

"By the third quarter of this year all of those decisions will be made."

The country has said it hopes to entice other oil companies to explore its waters. It aims to soon complete a new profit-sharing framework that would govern future oil exploration and production.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told the same audience the company is committed to its Guyanese operations. The company leads a consortium that includes Hess and China's CNOOC Ltd.

"We are optimistic about Guyana and what we can achieve together,” Woods said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Georgetown; Editing by Jan Harvey)

South America Energy

Related Offshore News

Kawa-1 well was drilled using the Maersk Discoverer semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by Maersk Drilling ©Maersk Drilling

Guyana: CGX, Frontera Go All-in on Corentyne Block. Won't...
Liza Unity is Guyana's second FPSO in production. - Image Credit: SBM Offshore

Liza Unity: Exxon's Second FPSO in Guyana Produces First...


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Ranger, on the Hibernia J-34 well off Eastern Canada during December 1981, is shown at the 80-foot drilling draft. Some of the twelve anchor cables are visible running from the fairleads on the corner columns - Credit: Government of Canada

Ocean Ranger Sinking: 40th Anniversary of Canada's Worst...
North America
Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: McDermott Nets Its Largest Ever Renewable...
Engineering

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

UAE's Dragon Oil Strikes Oil in Gulf of Suez

UAE's Dragon Oil Strikes Oil in Gulf of Suez

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

Aker BP to Use Odfjell's Deepsea Nordkapp Drilling Rig for KEG Development Wells

Aker BP to Use Odfjell's Deepsea Nordkapp Drilling Rig for KEG Development Wells

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine