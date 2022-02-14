Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Taps Uzma for Electric Wireline Logging Services in Malaysia

February 14, 2022

Illustration only - An oil platform offshore Malaysia/ Credit:wanfahmy/AdobeStock
Illustration only - An oil platform offshore Malaysia/ Credit:wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Malaysian oilfield services firm Uzma has received a Letter of Award from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc. for the provision of non-rig assisted electric wireline logging equipment and services.

The contract is for the provision of services at West Malaysia waters including technical consultancy and provision of electric-line unit, logging services, tractoring, perforation interchangeable between different conveyances e.g. E-Line, Tractor, CT etc., plug/packer setting services, downhole auxiliary tools, and other services for all type of wells.

The contract will last for two years, ending on January 12, 2024.

"The value of this enabling contract with no guarantee of call-offs shall be based upon the agreed rates and work order, if any, issued by [Exxon] within the contract period," Uzma said.

 

Well Operations Asia Drilling

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock

ConocoPhillips Hires Icon Caren Jack-up Rig for Sarawak...
© Petrofac

Petrofac Nets First Major O&M Deal India


Trending Offshore News

(Map by Equinor)

TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Deepwater...
Gulf of Mexico
©lazyllama/AdobeStock

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It
Drilling

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Marlink Signs with OneWeb

Marlink Signs with OneWeb

How AUVS Can Spot Oil Plumes After an Ocean Spill

How AUVS Can Spot Oil Plumes After an Ocean Spill

Baker Hughes Expands in Guyana

Baker Hughes Expands in Guyana

Orion to Fund Construction of American Offshore Services' CTV Fleet

Orion to Fund Construction of American Offshore Services' CTV Fleet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine