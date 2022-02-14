Exxon Taps Uzma for Electric Wireline Logging Services in Malaysia

Malaysian oilfield services firm Uzma has received a Letter of Award from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc. for the provision of non-rig assisted electric wireline logging equipment and services.

The contract is for the provision of services at West Malaysia waters including technical consultancy and provision of electric-line unit, logging services, tractoring, perforation interchangeable between different conveyances e.g. E-Line, Tractor, CT etc., plug/packer setting services, downhole auxiliary tools, and other services for all type of wells.

The contract will last for two years, ending on January 12, 2024.

"The value of this enabling contract with no guarantee of call-offs shall be based upon the agreed rates and work order, if any, issued by [Exxon] within the contract period," Uzma said.



