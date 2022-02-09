Mermaid Charters Van Gogh Diving Support Construction Vessel

Thai-based offshore services provider Mermaid Maritime has entered into a two-year charter contract for the Van Gogh DP2 Diving Support Construction Vessel (“DSCV”).

The 111.58-meter-long vessel, built by China Merchant Heavy Industries and owned by Ultra Deep Solutions, has been delivered to Mermaid Maritime's subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services.

The DSCV 'Van Gogh' comes with built-in saturation diving and air diving system, 120 beds, and a 150-ton crane. The vessel will be used for inspection, repairs, and maintenance contracts as well as perform saturation diving in support of construction interventions, and ongoing field maintenance and call out repair.

Mermaid will also have two one-year extension options, which, if exercised, would extend the charter period through to February 2026.

The company said that its, Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand) Ltd., has already secured subsea contracts worth around $12 million, that will utilize the Van Gogh for a scheduled duration of approximately 120 days, expected to end in June 2022.

In the meantime, Mermaid said it was actively bidding for more work in the Asia Pacific

For the intermediate-term, Mermaid is also targeting utilizing the Van Gogh for several prospective longer-term projects in West Africa.