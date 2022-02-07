Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Nets First Major O&M Deal India

February 7, 2022

© Petrofac
© Petrofac

Oilfield services giant Petrofac has won two new contracts with Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration company. 

With a combined value of around $100 million, the wins include Petrofac’s first significant Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract in-country, the company said.

Selected by Cairn to provide integrated O&M services in support of its upstream oil and gas facilities, Petrofac will supply expertise at the Ravva Oil and Gas field in the Krishna Godavari Basin, in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The duration of the contract is four-years, with an option to extend by 12 months. The scope of work includes full O&M of the facility, including offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and the onshore processing terminal.

Cairn has also selected Petrofac to undertake a lump-sum engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project to support the provision of Well Hook‐up and Surface facilities for the Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) Field, in Barmer, Rajasthan. Executed on a fast-track basis, the main scope of work includes bringing online additional wells, augmentation and modifications to handling and treatment facilities including electrical, instrument control, and safety and protection systems.

This follows a previous lump-sum EPC contract, valued at approximately US$233 million, which Cairn awarded to Petrofac in April 2018 for its RDG Field Development Project. This was safely and successfully completed, with the plant’s 72-hour Performance Guarantee Test Run in June 2021.


Oilfield Services Asia Engineering Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Maire Tecnimont Says Not Part of Any Tie-up with...
For illustration: Saipem 7000 - Courtesy of Saipem,

Saipem Loses Its Footing on Path to Green Energy


Trending Offshore News

Video Screenshot

Exploded Nigerian FPSO was 'old, badly maintained' -...
FPSO
The Prelude FLNG facility, with the Valencia Knutsen berthed side-by-side (File Photo: Shell)

Prelude FLNG to Stay Shut in 1Q 2022
Floating Production

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Harvey Gulf Operates First Carbon Neutral PSV

Harvey Gulf Operates First Carbon Neutral PSV

At Least Three Dead After Trinity Spirit FPSO Blast in Nigeria

At Least Three Dead After Trinity Spirit FPSO Blast in Nigeria

Namibia Aims for First-ever Oil Output by 2026 after Shell Offshore Find

Namibia Aims for First-ever Oil Output by 2026 after Shell Offshore Find

Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD

Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine