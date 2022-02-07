Petrofac Nets First Major O&M Deal India

Oilfield services giant Petrofac has won two new contracts with Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration company.

With a combined value of around $100 million, the wins include Petrofac’s first significant Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract in-country, the company said.

Selected by Cairn to provide integrated O&M services in support of its upstream oil and gas facilities, Petrofac will supply expertise at the Ravva Oil and Gas field in the Krishna Godavari Basin, in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The duration of the contract is four-years, with an option to extend by 12 months. The scope of work includes full O&M of the facility, including offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and the onshore processing terminal.

Cairn has also selected Petrofac to undertake a lump-sum engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project to support the provision of Well Hook‐up and Surface facilities for the Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) Field, in Barmer, Rajasthan. Executed on a fast-track basis, the main scope of work includes bringing online additional wells, augmentation and modifications to handling and treatment facilities including electrical, instrument control, and safety and protection systems.

This follows a previous lump-sum EPC contract, valued at approximately US$233 million, which Cairn awarded to Petrofac in April 2018 for its RDG Field Development Project. This was safely and successfully completed, with the plant’s 72-hour Performance Guarantee Test Run in June 2021.



