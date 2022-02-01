Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Names SVP of Group Stakeholder Relations

February 1, 2022

Ingrid Reumert © Ørsted
Ingrid Reumert © Ørsted

Offshore wind developer Ørsted has appointed Ingrid Reumert as the new Senior Vice President of Group Stakeholder Relations. 

Reumert comes from a similar position as Vice President of Global External Relations & Sustainability at VELUX.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, said: "Ingrid is a strong leader within global stakeholder relations, and particularly within sustainability, which is a core area for Ørsted. I'm looking forward to working with her on strengthening Ørsted's position as the world's most sustainable energy company."

Ingrid Reumert said: “Ørsted has set itself the ambitious goal of transforming not only its own business, but also the entire energy system and the way in which it benefits society. I’ve found it inspiring to follow how, year after year, Ørsted has demonstrated a combination of visionary market leadership and strong growth and at the same time had a clear ambition of driving change towards a more sustainable world. I’m excited to be joining the Ørsted team, and I can’t wait to meet my future colleagues and to contribute to this journey.”

Reumert will take up the position no later than by May 1, 2022.

Related:

People and Companies People Activity Offshore Wind Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Siemens Gamesa

Report: Siemens Energy Weighs Options for Siemens Gamesa...

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's...


Trending Offshore News

Screenshot from the Dutch Coast Guard's video

Drifting Ship Hits Tennet's Beta Platform Jacket
Maritime Safety
Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Saipem Issues Profit Warning as Costs and Pandemic Hit...
Finance

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Oil and Gas UK Changes Name to Become 'Unifying voice for offshore energy sector'

Oil and Gas UK Changes Name to Become 'Unifying voice for offshore energy sector'

Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger Rig Starts Equinor Contract

Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger Rig Starts Equinor Contract

Drifting Ship Hits Tennet's Beta Platform Jacket

Drifting Ship Hits Tennet's Beta Platform Jacket

Exxon Reports Best Results in Seven Years on High Oil Prices

Exxon Reports Best Results in Seven Years on High Oil Prices

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine