Ørsted Names SVP of Group Stakeholder Relations

Offshore wind developer Ørsted has appointed Ingrid Reumert as the new Senior Vice President of Group Stakeholder Relations.

Reumert comes from a similar position as Vice President of Global External Relations & Sustainability at VELUX.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, said: "Ingrid is a strong leader within global stakeholder relations, and particularly within sustainability, which is a core area for Ørsted. I'm looking forward to working with her on strengthening Ørsted's position as the world's most sustainable energy company."

Ingrid Reumert said: “Ørsted has set itself the ambitious goal of transforming not only its own business, but also the entire energy system and the way in which it benefits society. I’ve found it inspiring to follow how, year after year, Ørsted has demonstrated a combination of visionary market leadership and strong growth and at the same time had a clear ambition of driving change towards a more sustainable world. I’m excited to be joining the Ørsted team, and I can’t wait to meet my future colleagues and to contribute to this journey.”



Reumert will take up the position no later than by May 1, 2022.

