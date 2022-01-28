Vantage Drilling to Manage Another Aquadrill Offshore Drilling Rig

Offshore drilling firm Aquadrill- ex-Seadrill Partners - has signed an agreement with Vantage Drilling for Vantage to manage and market its ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig Aquarius.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage stated "We are delighted that Aquadrill have placed their trust in the Vantage Management platform, to market, re-activate and operate the Aquarius.

Since commencing to manage the Aquadrill fleet in May 2021, we have assisted in the recycling and repurposing of two units, have contracted the Capella [drillshio] with Premier and Repsol in Indonesia, and are actively bidding the Polaris [drillship] and now the Aquarius."

"Vantage is demonstrating that our cost-effective, efficient, and experienced management team can provide owners an alternative solution to managing their rigs."

The 2008-built drilling rig, ex-West Aquarius, is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments. The rig was built by DSME in South Korea.

According to Aquadrill's fleet status report from December, Aquarius was at the time managed located in Canada and managed by Odfjell Drilling.



