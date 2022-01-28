Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil to Start Production from Second FPSO in Guyana Next Month

January 28, 2022

Liza Unity will be Guyana's second FPSO in production. It recently reached the country's waters - Image Credit: SBM Offshore
Liza Unity will be Guyana's second FPSO in production. It recently reached the country's waters - Image Credit: SBM Offshore

Exxon Mobil Corp. next month plans to start production at its second oil platform in Guyana, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Guyana is one of Exxon's top bets for production growth. Its recent discoveries are expected to drive recoverable oil and gas volumes beyond 10 billion barrels, the person said. 

The second vessel, Liza Unity, will almost triple the South American country's production this year to 340,000 barrels of oil and gas per day from about 120,000 bpd. Exxon and partners control all output in the nascent oil nation, where production started in 2019. An Exxon-led consortium operates the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana. 

Exxon is the operator with a 45% stake while U.S. oil company Hess Corp owns a 30% stake and China's CNOOC Ltd holds 25%. 

The new volume estimate will incorporate oil and gas from Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells, both made public earlier this month. In all, the consortium has disclosed 28 significant discoveries in the country. 

Hess, which released fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday, has said it expects the Stabroek block to produce 1 million barrels per day of oil and gas in Guyana by 2027. That's about twice Exxon's production in the U.S. Permian basin. 

A third floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, named Prosperity, is under construction and expected to deliver its first oil in 2024. 

The consortium plans to deploy between seven and 10 platforms in Guyana, officials have said. 

Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

FPSO Floating Production Production Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Kangean Energy/AdobeStock

BW Offshore Sells BW Joko Tole FPSO
Credit: Fugro

Fugro's Augmented Reality Camera to Assist with Sepetiba...


Trending Offshore News

Matthias Bausenwein / © Ørsted

BP Hires Ørsted Man to Head New Offshore Wind Division
People & Companies
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field...
North America

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Strategic Shift: POSH Focuses on Floating Wind, Divests Taiwan-based JV

Strategic Shift: POSH Focuses on Floating Wind, Divests Taiwan-based JV

Doosan Unveils 8MW Offshore Wind Turbine, South Korea's Largest

Doosan Unveils 8MW Offshore Wind Turbine, South Korea's Largest

Schlumberger Secures Work at Northern Lights Carbon Capture Project

Schlumberger Secures Work at Northern Lights Carbon Capture Project

Shell's Head of Renewables Steps Down

Shell's Head of Renewables Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine