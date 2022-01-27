Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia Bid Round 2022: Petronas Offers Exploration Blocks, Discoveries, Late-life assets

January 27, 2022

© Petronas
© Petronas

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said it was offering 14 offshore exploration blocks, six clusters of discovered resource opportunities (DRO), and one cluster of late-life assets (LLA) in its annual bid exercise launched on Thursday.

The exploration blocks offered in the Malaysia Bid Round (MBR), aimed at attracting investors to undertake exploration activities, mostly contain existing oil or gas discoveries.

Those are located in prolific geological provinces within the Malay, Sabah, and Sarawak basins, Petronas said in a statement.

The six DRO clusters - Meranti, Ubah, Baram Jr., A, C, and D - were mostly in shallow water and near existing production infrastructure.

"Through our basin study work, we believe there are many more prospects to be identified in the Malaysia basins, with the estimated remaining potential of about 21 billion barrels of oil equivalent," said Mohamed Firouz Asnan, Petronas' senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management.

Petronas was also offering technical study arrangements for two exploration areas in the southern Malay Basin and the northwest Sabah Basin, to help investors understand more of the acreages prior to submitting a bid proposal.

The launch was attended physically by more than 90 potential investors as well over 1,300 potential and existing investors streaming live from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. 

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)© Petronas

Asia Regulations Production Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Woodside/Cropped

Woodside Exits Myanmar, Flags $138M Profit Hit
File image: Repsol

Hibiscus Petroleum Completes Acquisitions of Repsol's...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Yadana Platform (Myanmar) - Credit:Gladieu Stephan - TOTAL

Thai PTTEP Set to Take Over Myanmar's Biggest Offshore Gas...
Asia

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

State Dept: Nord Stream 2 Will Not Move Forward if Russia Invades Ukraine

State Dept: Nord Stream 2 Will Not Move Forward if Russia Invades Ukraine

Oil Platform Inspection: Wood Gets Funding for Autonomous Robotics Project in Canada

Oil Platform Inspection: Wood Gets Funding for Autonomous Robotics Project in Canada

Intelatus Formed Through WER-IMA Merger

Intelatus Formed Through WER-IMA Merger

BP Hires Ørsted Man to Head New Offshore Wind Division

BP Hires Ørsted Man to Head New Offshore Wind Division

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine