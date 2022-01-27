Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Gets Approval to Drill at Ormen Lange Field

January 27, 2022

Transocean Barents/ © Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

Shell's Norwegian subsidiary Norske Shell has received regulatory consent to drill an exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The Petroleum Safety Authority said Wednesday that Shell would drill the well  6305/5-C-3 H in block 6305/5 in the Production License 209.

Shell will use the Transocean Barents semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation. 

The water depth at the site is 925 meters. The PSA Norway did not share details on the expected spud dates nor on the well objectives.

However, an application filed by Shell last year to the Norwegian Environment Agency shows the well is related to work at Shell's Ormen Lange offshore gas field.

The agency said last year that the drilling was planned to start on February 1 and take 242 days to complete. 

