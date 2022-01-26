Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Peru Investigating Possibility of Second Repsol Offshore Oil Spill

January 26, 2022

Illustration Credit:balakleypb/AdobeStock
Illustration Credit:balakleypb/AdobeStock

Peru's environmental regulatory agency said on Wednesday it was investigating the possibility that Spanish energy company Repsol SA was responsible for a second oil spill in as many weeks off the country's central Pacific coast.

The suspected new spill may have occurred on Tuesday as Repsol's La Pampilla refinery was withdrawing oil reception and dispatch equipment as part of an investigation into what caused the initial spill blamed on unusually strong waves triggered by a volcanic eruption in Tonga this month, according to the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA).

The agency said it "has initiated environmental supervision to verify responsibility for the events, the impact generated and the implementation of the contingency plan by the company." The agency did not say how much oil may have been spilled in Tuesday's event.

Some 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled in the first event, which Peruvian President Pedro Castillo called the biggest "ecological disaster" to affect the Andean nation in recent years.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Will Dunham)

Oil Spill Recovery Oil Spill South America Offshore

Related Offshore News

Credit:Maersk Supply Service

Removing Idle Emissions: Maersk Launches Offshore...

Sinoocean Inks Spare Parts and Service Deal with Ulstein


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine