Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NEO Energy Extends Well Services Agreement with Petrofac

January 25, 2022

Credit: Petrofac
Credit: Petrofac

Oilfield services company Petrofac has secured a five-year contract extension for well management and well operator services with NEO Energy.

Petrofac will provide a five-year framework for Well Management and Well Operator support for 27 wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Lochranza, and Finlaggan fields located in the Central North Sea, UK.  

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: "As Well Operator for over 50 wells on behalf of seven clients, including NEO Energy, this award allows us to build on our exemplary track record of delivering Well Operator services in the UKCS.

"Unlocking long-term value for our clients is of the utmost importance to Petrofac. Since taking on Well Management and Well Operator responsibilities on behalf of NEO in 2020, we have proactively managed the integrity of existing well stock, supported the successful startup of the Finlaggan Field and continued to plan and prepared for the execution of production enhancing intervention and new well construction campaigns in 2022/23. We have achieved this thanks to our close working relationship with NEO and our commitment to enhancing value and delivery excellence.”

Today's announcement builds on Petrofac's previously awarded Integrated Services Contract for NEO Energy. The contract, which began in 2020 and was extended early in 2021, involves the provision of ongoing operational, maintenance, engineering, and construction support for the Operator's UK activities while retaining direct procurement and managing sub-contracted services.

UKCS Well Operations Europe Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

File image: Shell

Shell, UK Regulators Renew Talks on Jackdaw Offshore Field...
A PGS seismic vessel. Credit: PGS

Decarbonization: Seismic Surveyor PGS Nets Another CO2...


Trending Offshore News

© Alexandr Blinov / Adobe Stock

Royal Dutch No More: Shell Officially Changes Name
Industry News
Credit: Tommy Chia/MarineTraffic.com

Enauta Buys FPSO OSX-2 for Deployment at Atlanta Field
FPSO

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Hess Corp Sees Higher Capital Spending, Output in 2022. Focus on Guyana and Bakken

Hess Corp Sees Higher Capital Spending, Output in 2022. Focus on Guyana and Bakken

Salzgitter's 'Low-CO2' Steel for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Salzgitter's 'Low-CO2' Steel for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farms

Nord Stream 2 - Russian Gas Pipeline's Long Wait for Approval

Nord Stream 2 - Russian Gas Pipeline's Long Wait for Approval

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's Floating Wind Platform

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's Floating Wind Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine