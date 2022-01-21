Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Royal Dutch No More: Shell Officially Changes Name

January 21, 2022

© Alexandr Blinov / Adobe Stock

Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain.

"Shell announced the Board's decision to change its name to Shell plc on December 20, 2021. This change has now taken effect," Shell said in a filing.

The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31.

The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

The shares are planned to be assimilated into a single line of ordinary shares on Jan. 29.

Shell announced in November it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to London from The Hague, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas.

The firm has been in a long-running tussle with the Dutch authorities over the country's 15% dividend withholding tax on some of its shares, making them less attractive for international investors. Shell introduced the two-class share structure in 2005 after a previous corporate overhaul.

Shell held its first board meeting in London on Dec. 31.


(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Chris Reese and David Evans)

Industry News Offshore

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Royal Dutch No More: Shell Officially Changes Name

Danish Wind Turbine Maker Vestas Tops List of 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Fugro's Augmented Reality Camera to Assist with Sepetiba FPSO Mooring

Schlumberger Profit Rises as Higher Oil Prices Drive Drilling Services Demand

