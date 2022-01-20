Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nortrans' Offshore Vessel Nets 5-Year Charter Deal with Chevron in Israel

January 20, 2022

Credit: HAI FA

Offshore vessel operator Nortrans has scored a 5-year contract extension with Chevron in Israel for its Nor Naomi offshore vessel.

Chevron Med. Ltd, is using the Nor Naomi DP2 IMR/ROV subsea vessel to support the Tamar and Leviathan gas field operations in Israel.

Nor Naomi has been on contract with Noble Energy, a company last year bought by Chevron, since May 2017 in East Mediterranean Sea and will now remain there until June 2027.

Nortrans, based in Singapore, did not share the financial details on the charter extension.

This is Nortrans' second contract announcement this month. Earlier in January, the company said it had secured has secured a flotel contract with TechnipEnergies to support the hook-up of the giant Coral Sul FLNG unit that has recently arrived in Mozambique after a journey from South Korea where it was built. Read more.

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

