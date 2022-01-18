Fred. Olsen, Vattenfall to Build 798MW Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland

Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall 50/50 partnership was successful as bidder in the Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind offshore wind leasing round.

The partnership has been awarded the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm site located 67km off the east coast, with the wind farm planned to have a capacity of up to 798 MW, enough electricity to power over 700,000 UK homes.

Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall said: "The decision marks an important milestone in the development of offshore wind in Scotland and the UK. We will now focus on moving forward the project that will help Scotland to stay at the forefront of the global offshore wind industry. Together we can deliver a successful project that will support the transition to a fossil-free future and Scotland’s net zero ambitions.”

Biström added: “The partnership with Fred. Olsen Seawind brings together two developers with a proven track record of delivering innovative wind projects in Scotland that put the communities, the Scottish economy, and environment at the center of their work. The partnership will continue to progress environmental studies, alongside embarking upon public consultation and the full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process.”

Anette Olsen, Proprietor of Fred. Olsen & Co, managing Bonheur ASA, says: "We have more than a century-long and successful history developing businesses in Scotland and are delighted to having teamed up with Vattenfall on this very exciting project. We see the award as a further demonstration of our long-term commitment and presence in Scotland and appreciate the trust shown to us.”

Lars Bender, CEO of Fred. Olsen Seawind ASA adds: “We are delighted with the outcome and really pleased that Crown Estate Scotland acknowledged the value of our unique approaches to innovation and Scottish content – developing a project that brings significant value to the Scottish economy, supply chains and local communities.”



