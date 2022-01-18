Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fred. Olsen, Vattenfall to Build 798MW Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland

January 18, 2022

Credit:Vattenfall
Credit:Vattenfall

Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall 50/50 partnership was successful as bidder in the Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind offshore wind leasing round.

The partnership has been awarded the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm site located 67km off the east coast, with the wind farm planned to have a capacity of up to 798 MW, enough electricity to power over 700,000 UK homes.

Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall said: "The decision marks an important milestone in the development of offshore wind in Scotland and the UK. We will now focus on moving forward the project that will help Scotland to stay at the forefront of the global offshore wind industry. Together we can deliver a successful project that will support the transition to a fossil-free future and Scotland’s net zero ambitions.” 

Biström added: “The partnership with Fred. Olsen Seawind brings together two developers with a proven track record of delivering innovative wind projects in Scotland that put the communities, the Scottish economy, and environment at the center of their work. The partnership will continue to progress environmental studies, alongside embarking upon public consultation and the full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process.”

Anette Olsen, Proprietor of Fred. Olsen & Co, managing Bonheur ASA, says: "We have more than a century-long and successful history developing businesses in Scotland and are delighted to having teamed up with Vattenfall on this very exciting project. We see the award as a further demonstration of our long-term commitment and presence in Scotland and appreciate the trust shown to us.”

Lars Bender, CEO of Fred. Olsen Seawind ASA adds:  “We are delighted with the outcome and really pleased that Crown Estate Scotland acknowledged the value of our unique approaches to innovation and Scottish content – developing a project that brings significant value to the Scottish economy, supply chains and local communities.”

Production Renewables Activity Industry News Energy Offshore Wind Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

Phaedra Pritchard, Petrofac's New Head of Wind Operations and Maintenance (O&M) - Credit: Petrofac

Petrofac Bolsters Offshore Wind Capabilities with Senior...
Credit: Peterson

Petrofac Hires Peterson for Hollandse Kust (zuid)...


Trending Offshore News

ScotWind: BP, EnBW Win Bid to Build 2.9GW Morven Offshore...
Regulations
Credit: SSE Renewables

ScotWind: SSE, Marubeni, CIP Win Rights to Construct 2.6GW...
Renewables

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

NY Offshore Wind: Evaluating Sea-shore Interconnections

NY Offshore Wind: Evaluating Sea-shore Interconnections

Chariot Completes 'Very successful' Drilling Campaign Offshore Morocco

Chariot Completes 'Very successful' Drilling Campaign Offshore Morocco

Energean Expects First Gas from Karish Offshore Field by Q3

Energean Expects First Gas from Karish Offshore Field by Q3

Oil Prices Climb to Highest Since 2014

Oil Prices Climb to Highest Since 2014

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine