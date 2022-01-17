DSME Orders Huisman Crane for Eneti's Second WTIV

Dutch crane builder Huisman has signed a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) for the delivery of another 2,600mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC).

The deal follows a previous order, in July last year, for a similar crane. The crane will be installed on the second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ordered by Eneti and constructed by DSME.

The Leg Encircling Crane will be equipped with a 155m boom, which, Huisman says, was extended to reach "an unparalleled" lifting height of 174m above deck. This brings the hook height to around 215 meters above LAT.

This, combined with its 2,600mt lifting capacity, gives the crane a degree of future-proofing, preparing it for handling the next generation of wind turbines, with up to 20MW capacity, Huisman said.

"Huisman has designed its LECs to meet the requirements of the continually developing offshore renewables sector. The cranes are lightweight, have high positioning accuracy and are highly energy-efficient, contributing to a reduced emissions footprint during operations. The crane features a small tail swing, offering optimal deck space. Additionally, if desired the boom can be stored on another of the vessel’s legs, thus freeing up even more space," Huisman said.

"The theme of efficiency is continued in the design of the slew bearing. Its construction in multiple segments ensures ease of inspection and maintenance," Huisman added.

Huisman will carry out the design, engineering, and construction of the LEC, including its pedestal adapter.

Min Yun, Head of DSME Offshore Machinery Procurement: “We at DSME are very proud to build the second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for Eneti and feel grateful to have another important opportunity for further strengthening the relationship with our valuable partner, Huisman. We feel confident that Huisman will also take up the important role in this remarkable project and will spare no effort to help construct the world’s highest-class vessel on time.” Emanuele A Lauro, Chairman and CEO of Eneti: “We are delighted to extend the cooperation with Huisman and DSME and look forward to working together in the years to come.”

David Roodenburg, Huisman CEO: “We are grateful to DSME and to Eneti for their continued trust in Huisman with this second order for a Leg Encircling Crane. Like Eneti, Huisman is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions. Therefore, we have developed this crane to support the efficient construction of offshore wind farms.

"The LEC is designed with both reliability and scalability in mind. It is able to handle not only the current generation but also the larger, higher capacity turbines anticipated in the future.”