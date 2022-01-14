Aker Solutions Names Ertresvåg SVP for Communications

Norwegian company Aker Solutions, a provider of offshore energy engineering and construction services, has appointed Kari Ertresvåg as senior vice president for communications.

Ertresvåg, a Norwegian national, has wide experience within communications and public affairs, including senior positions at the global aluminum and energy company Hydro. She has worked in Hydro since 2014, where she has held leadership roles in Hydro Aluminium Metal and Hydro Energy and been part of Hydro’s global communications management team. Prior to Hydro, Ertresvåg worked with communications for the European Free Trade Association in Brussels for seven years. She holds a master’s degree in political strategy and communication from the University of Kent.

"The company is growing rapidly within low-carbon solutions for oil and gas production and renewable energy. Ertresvåg brings with her extensive experience and will be central in communicating the business opportunities in the energy transformation to stakeholders globally," Aker Solutions said.

"This is a decisive decade for climate action and Aker Solutions is at the center of the ongoing energy transition," said Marianne Hagen, executive vice president and head of sustainability, HSSE and communications at Aker Solutions. "In 2025, one-third of our total revenues will come from solutions enabling oil and gas production with low-carbon emissions, and from deliveries to renewable energy projects. And by 2030, two-thirds. In parallel, we aim to reduce our CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030."

In her new position, Ertresvåg will manage the communications function at Aker Solutions and report to EVP Marianne Hagen. She will start in the position on April 1.

"We have 15,000 of the world’s best experts engaged in our operations in more than 20 countries around the world. With extensive capabilities, our purpose is to solve global energy challenges for future generations. Demand for our solutions is growing significantly, and in 2022 we will recruit a high number of experts to our operations around the world. Already, we are recruiting many talented people, eager to take part in the energy transformation. Kari is one of these talents, and we are very happy to get her on our team," said Hagen.

"To reach Aker Solutions’ ambitious targets, it is essential to attract and retain engaged employees, be a preferred partner to customers, and have a good dialogue with communities where Aker Solutions has operations around the world. That puts the communications function front and center, and I am excited to become part of a growth agenda that will #PowerTheChange and support the energy transition," said Ertresvåg.





