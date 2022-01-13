SSE Renewables to Bid in 1.4GW Offshore Wind Tenders in the Netherlands

SSE Renewables said Thursday it planned to enter bids into the upcoming tenders for the 1.4GW Hollandse Kust (west) Wind Farm Zone in the Netherlands which are set to take place in the first half of 2022.

The Dutch Government on December 23, 2021, issued revised draft Ministerial Orders which included tender assessment criteria for the permits to develop the two individual 700MW sites within the Zone. The detail of the application process is due to be published shortly and the window for tender submissions is scheduled between April 14, and May 12m 2022, with winners announced in the summer, SSE said.

"The two tenders have a clear focus on innovation, with half of the points-based system for successful bidders being allocated to this category. SSE Renewables welcomes this approach and the opportunity to use its ecological and systems integration expertise to develop innovative solutions to current and future challenges, both within the Dutch offshore wind sector and elsewhere," SSE added.

"If successful, the Hollandse Kust (west) Projects would form part of SSE Plc’s recently published Net Zero Acceleration Programme, which included fully funded £12.5bn strategic capital investment plans to 2026 alongside ambitious 2031 targets, aligned with 1.5-degree science-based targets," SSE said.

"If SSE Renewables is successful in the tenders, the Hollandse Kust (west) Projects are expected to be commissioned in 2025-2026, thereby making an important contribution towards meeting these targets," SSE said.

Dennis Breugelmans, Project Director, International Markets at SSE Renewables said: "The Netherlands is one of the leading offshore wind markets in Europe. We welcome the Dutch Government’s ambitious new energy and climate program and we want to bring our wealth of experience and track record in delivering cutting-edge offshore wind projects.

"This will not only help the country meet its ambitious targets, but together with the local expertise of Dutch companies, we will bring forward innovations to help drive the whole Dutch offshore wind sector forward. The Hollandse Kust West tender will be a great opportunity for us to show what we can do, and we look forward to announcing more about our plans in the coming months.”