Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hornbeck Offshore to Acquire 10 Vessels from Edison Chouest

January 12, 2022

U.S.-based offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services has agreed to acquire ten high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels ("OSVs") from Edison Chouest Offshore affiliates.

Eight of the vessels are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,750 DWT.  The other two vessels are Mexican-flagged 240 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 3,200 DWT. 

Upon completion of regulatory drydockings to be conducted by the Edison Chouest Offshore affiliates, Hornbeck Offshore Services expects to take serial deliveries of all ten vessels over the next 12 to 15 months, with the first vessel expected to be delivered within the next 90 days. Hornbeck Offshore Services did not share the purchase price.

Todd Hornbeck, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very excited about this acquisition, which puts us on a path for growth for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents.  We appreciate the financial support of our capital providers that underwrote this endeavor. We look forward to executing our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives in the future."


North America Vessels Offshore

Related Offshore News

Viking Neptun - Credit: DEME

DEME to Buy Eidesvik's Viking Neptun Offshore Installation...
Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul's Next-Gen Offshore Wind Installation Vessel...


Trending Offshore News

Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Wins $1.1B in Offshore Contracts in Guyana and...
Australia/NZ
Aerial view of Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Qatar - Credit: Nakilat

McDermott Scores 'Mega' Offshore Contract in Qatar
Middle East

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

INEOS to Buy Power from Seamade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

INEOS to Buy Power from Seamade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offers Tremendous Advantages for CCUS, But Regulatory Support Required, NOIA Says

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offers Tremendous Advantages for CCUS, But Regulatory Support Required, NOIA Says

Iberdrola Joins Five Early-Stage Offshore Wind Projects in the Philippines

Iberdrola Joins Five Early-Stage Offshore Wind Projects in the Philippines

P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine