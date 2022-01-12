Petrofac Hires Peterson for Hollandse Kust (zuid) Logistics Services

Energy logistics services firm Peterson has said it has secured a significant logistics contract from Petrofac to support the offshore installation phase of two 700MW transformation platforms for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore grid.

This development will connect the offshore wind farm area with the same name to the Dutch onshore high-voltage grid.

The contract will see Peterson provide a comprehensive range of logistics services covering agency, procurement, warehousing, container and tank rental, customs, chartering of support vessels, helicopter services and waste handling, delivered from the Port of Den Helder.

Steef Ritzema, Managing Director for the Netherlands and Middle East at Peterson, said: “We are delighted to support Petrofac with this important project for the region and play a part in developing more sustainable ways to produce energy.

“We look forward to working together with Petrofac and all involved to deliver the Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore grid.”

The wind farm is located 18km off the coast between The Hague and Zandvoort and will have a renewable electricity output equivalent to the annual consumption of over two million Dutch households. The two transformation platforms (substations) Peterson is supporting will serve as a connection between Vattenfall’s offshore wind farm and TenneT’s electricity grid.



