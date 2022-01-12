Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Hires Peterson for Hollandse Kust (zuid) Logistics Services

January 12, 2022

Credit: Peterson
Credit: Peterson

Energy logistics services firm Peterson has said it has secured a significant logistics contract from Petrofac to support the offshore installation phase of two 700MW transformation platforms for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore grid. 

This development will connect the offshore wind farm area with the same name to the Dutch onshore high-voltage grid.

The contract will see Peterson provide a comprehensive range of logistics services covering agency, procurement, warehousing, container and tank rental, customs, chartering of support vessels, helicopter services and waste handling, delivered from the Port of Den Helder.

Steef Ritzema, Managing Director for the Netherlands and Middle East at Peterson, said: “We are delighted to support Petrofac with this important project for the region and play a part in developing more sustainable ways to produce energy.

“We look forward to working together with Petrofac and all involved to deliver the Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore grid.”

The wind farm is located 18km off the coast between The Hague and Zandvoort and will have a renewable electricity output equivalent to the annual consumption of over two million Dutch households. The two transformation platforms (substations) Peterson is supporting will serve as a connection between Vattenfall’s offshore wind farm and TenneT’s electricity grid.


Renewables Industry News Energy Activity Offshore Wind Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Alexander Will/AdobeStock

DNV to Certify Offshore Wind Turbines for South Korea
Credit: James Fisher

James Fisher Bags Long-Term O&M Contract in UK Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Wins $1.1B in Offshore Contracts in Guyana and...
Australia/NZ
Aerial view of Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Qatar - Credit: Nakilat

McDermott Scores 'Mega' Offshore Contract in Qatar
Middle East

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

INEOS to Buy Power from Seamade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

INEOS to Buy Power from Seamade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offers Tremendous Advantages for CCUS, But Regulatory Support Required, NOIA Says

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offers Tremendous Advantages for CCUS, But Regulatory Support Required, NOIA Says

Iberdrola Joins Five Early-Stage Offshore Wind Projects in the Philippines

Iberdrola Joins Five Early-Stage Offshore Wind Projects in the Philippines

P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine