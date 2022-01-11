CGG Hires Shearwater GeoServices for North Sea Seismic Survey

Marine seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has said it has won a large multi-component seismic survey contract with CGG for work over the North Viking Graben area offshore Norway.

The five-month project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022 and will be conducted by the SW Amundsen vessel.

The survey will expand and enhance CGG’s data library of the area. “We have a strong working relationship with CGG and look forward to returning to the North Viking Graben to acquire multicomponent seismic data,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “Our partner has found diverse applications for its data library of the area, including for the insight it can bring to growing industries, such as carbon storage, demonstrating that seismic is an important contributor to the energy transition.”

In a statement on Tuesday, CGG announced phase three of its dual-azimuth multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea.

"Starting in early May 2022 and continuing throughout the North Sea season, phase three will expand on phases one and two of the program conducted in 2020 and 2021. Initial data from the phase three acquisition are expected to be available in early 2023, and final processed data in early 2024," CGG said.

The multi-year survey adds a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extends coverage into the UKCS. The survey is supported by industry pre-funding.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “With this 2022 phase three of our multi-year project, CGG continues to follow its strategic path of expanding and enhancing its data library in mature regions. This expansion draws on CGG’s extensive understanding of the Northern Viking Graben and builds on our 47,000 sq km of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea. Client feedback on the high quality of the products delivered from phase one confirms that, with CGG’s superior imaging, the larger enhanced NVG survey will further de-risk existing fields, discoveries, near-field potential, and future carbon storage sites.”

The 2022 phase three acquisition will add approximately 9,000 sq km of new data in an East-West direction.

Credit: CGG