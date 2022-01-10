Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Havfram Appoints Offshore Wind Development Head

January 10, 2022

Emilie Reeve - Credit: Havfram

Norwegian offshore installation contractor Havfram has appointed Emilie Reeve to lead Havfram’s offshore wind farm development division, Havkraft.

Havfram, formerly known as Ocean Installer, in 2020 committed to a transition from being purely an oil and gas services firm to also becoming an offshore wind company.

"Appointing Emilie Reeve to lead the offshore wind farm development activity is another step towards achieving the transition," the company said Monday.

"In her new role Emilie will lead Havfram’s new offshore wind farm development division, Havkraft, with the aim of becoming a leading offshore wind farm developer. Havfram’s expansion into offshore wind farm development, through Havkraft, complements its existing business in offshore wind EPC and installation services, providing a complete offering across the full offshore wind lifecycle. Havfram’s offshore wind development division will be led from the company’s new London location, adding another site to its global presence," Havfram said.

"I am very excited about this key appointment for our company, further strengthening our team and demonstrating our commitment to the ongoing global transition from oil and gas to renewable energy”, says Odd Strømsnes, CEO in Havfram. “Emilie’s capabilities and experience across the offshore wind sector are of great relevance to our wind development ambitions, where she will lead our continued expansion and ambitious growth plans”.

Havfram says that Reeve brings with her a wealth of experience in the global offshore wind market, having advised various government ministries, offshore wind developers and development banks on how to enter, develop and accelerate existing and emerging offshore wind markets, notably, UK Round 4 and Japan Round 1. 

Previously holding roles as Manager of offshore renewable energy for the Carbon Trust and the Board of Directors of the US National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium, Emilie joins Havfram from her most recent role as Director & EMEA Business Development Lead & Strategy Lead at the Renewables Consulting Group.

"From a position as a globally recognized offshore subsea installation company, Havfram is already making headway in the offshore wind industry. I am excited to join the ambitious Havfram team and am committed to growing Havfram’s offshore wind development capabilities, and delivering on its ambitions to become a leading player in the offshore wind market” says Emilie Reeve.

People & Companies Renewable Energy People Offshore Wind

