Saipem Hires 'Edda Fides' Flotel for Senegal/Mauritania Gig

Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem has chartered Edda Accommodation's Edda Fides offshore accommodation vessel.

The contract, starting in the second half of 2022 is for the Edda Fides' deployment in the Mauritania/Senegal joint maritime zone where it will support work on the Tortue field development. The contract is firm for a period of six months, with extension options included.

Before embarking on a trip to Africa, Edda Fides, currently on a charter with Equinor, will first provide accommodation and associated facilities for Chevron Australia.

The Saipem charter means Edda Fides now is fully booked for 2022. Edda Fides can accommodate 600 people. It is certified to DP3 class and features an advanced telescopic motion compensated gangway system for personnel transfer offshore.

The BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim cross-border development in Senegal/Mauritania offshore area is one of Africa's deepest offshore projects at 2,000 meters below the sea surface. It will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components.

Gas will then be transferred to the GIMI FLNG at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million metric tons of LNG per annum on average. Total gas resources in the field are estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet. Saipem is involved in the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, hook up and commissioning of a breakwater, associated jetty and associated riser platform for the project.

Kosmos Energy discovered the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field in 2015, and BP signed onto the project through an agreement with Kosmos in 2016.

BP is the project operator. The partners sanctioned the first phase of the project development in December 2018.