FPSO for Greater Tortue Gas Project Due in Senegal by end-2022

BP's floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project offshore West Africa is expected in Senegal waters for commissioning and testing by the end of 2022, a company executive said on Friday.

The FPSO for the project, which straddles Senegal and Mauritania, is being built in China by France's Technip Energies.

Massaer Cisse, BP's vice-president, and Senegal country director told an oil conference in Dakar that the FPSO will be in Senegalese waters by the end of 2022.

The FPSO is 83% complete and will be connected to the field for testing in early 2023 before being delivered to the operator in mid-June 2023, Franck Pliya, Senegal country director for Technip Energies, told the conference.

Project operator BP bought the FPSO from project partner Kosmos in a deal concluded in August, Kosmos said at the time.

First gas from the project is expected by the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)



