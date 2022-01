Teresa Wilkie is an offshore rig market analyst for Bassoe Analytics with 10...

The 2020 offshore drilling rig market wasn't exactly a hard act to follow, but 2021 proved to be a pivotal turning point for the industry despite ongoing challenges with the Coronavirus pandemic and the intensifying energy transition. Presented with no further comment, here's Esgian's summary of the year gone by.

