Magseis Fairfield in Conditional OBN Survey Award

Norwegian ocean bottom node survey specialist Magseis Fairfield on Thursday announced a conditional award of an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey contract from an undisclosed repeat client.

The company said the start-up was expected in Q3 2022, with the project expected to run for about two months. It did not say where the survey would be conducted.

"We are pleased to see continued high demand for our OBN acquisition services. With this award we are exploring synergy potential with other opportunities for the 2022 season," says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

Chief Geophysicist

Earlier this week, Magseis Fairfield said that Fons ten Kroode would assume the position as Chief Geophysicist effective February 1, 2022, based in the company’s headquarter at Lysaker. Prior to joining Magseis Fairfield, Fons spent 30 years at Shell.

“I am pleased to welcome Fons to the management team. He brings a wealth of geophysical and management business experience. His primary role will be to advance the company’s geophysical offering and the new solutions we will offer to our customers through the Echova platform. As such, this role supports us in extending our leadership in the OBN market,” said Hooijkaas.

During his tenure with Shell, Fons held several senior-level positions, most recently as manager of acquisition and signal processing R&D and Head of the Shell-PDO Geophysical Strategic Alliance.

Starting as a borehole geophysicist in 1991, he continued to work in the General Research department as a mathematical geophysicist on Full Waveform Inversion through the mid-nineties. Following this, he held positions as team lead signal processing R&D and manager of Shell’s global seismic imaging R&D program. He holds a PhD in Mathematics and MSc in Theoretical Physics from the University of Amsterdam, where he was Assistant Professor of Mathematics before joining Shell.



