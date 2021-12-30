Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Cleared to Drill at Statfjord Kile

December 30, 2021

© Gwenolé de Kermenguy / MarineTraffic.com
Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said it has given Equinor the green light to perform exploration drilling in block 34/4 in the Snorre field in the North Sea.

Equinor will drill the 34/4-17 S well at Statfjord Kile using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger, a sixth generation GVA 7500 design semi-submersible. Water depth at the site is 360 meters.

Equinor is operator and holds 31% ownership in production license 057. Its partners are Petoro (30%), Wintershal Dea (24.5%), Idemitsu Petroleum (9.6%) and Vår Energi (4.9).

The Snorre field, spanning blocks 34/4 and 34/7 in the Tampen area of the Norwegian North Sea, has been producing oil and gas since 1992. The field consists of the platforms Snorre A and Snorre B, and extensive underwater production systems.

Drilling Europe Activity

