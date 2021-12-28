Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

December 28, 2021

TDI-Brooks said it completed a Geotechnical Site Investigation for Beacon Exploration & Production LLC in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. The project consisted of ‘heavy’ geotechnical coring/cone penetration testing (CPT) with TDI-Brooks’ research vessel, the R/V Gyre. 

The project included the acquisition of 20-m Jumbo Piston coring, 40 meter CPT-Stinger samples and 40 meter Shelby-tube Stinger samples. Other piston, box core and gravity CPT (gCPT) samples were acquired associated with oil and gas export pipelines.

The Shenandoah field development project is located in the Walker Ridge (WR) area in water depths ranging from 5,800 to 6,300 feet. The Shenandoah field will be developed as a subsea tieback from a drill center in WR-51 to a new build Floating Production System (FPS) located in WR-52.

TDI-Brooks worked closely with BOE and BSEE in expediting the permit. Following completion of the geotechnical coring campaign, TDI-Brooks shipped the soil samples back to its certified soil testing laboratory in College Station,

Offshore Energy Subsea Contracts Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

(Image: Edda Wind)

Edda Wind Bags Long-term Charter with Siemens Gamesa

Maersk Drilling Launches Horizon56 Branch to Digitalize...


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power...
Offshore Energy
Copyright Wipas/AdobeStock

As Omicron Concerns Ease, Oil Prices Rise
Oil

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Topside Installed in the North Sea

Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Topside Installed in the North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine