Glaucus-2: ExxonMobil Starts Drilling at Block 10, Offshore Cyprus

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has started drilling the Glaucus-2 well in Block 10, offshore Cyprus, to better understand the size of the giant Glaucus-1 gas discovery made in the block back in 2019.

The news was shared this week by the Cypriot Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry.

ExxonMobil is using the Stena Forth drillship for the operation. The U.S. firm is the operator of the block, with its partner being Qatar Energy.

The partnership discovered 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet of gas at the "Glaucus – 1" well in 2019. This well was drilled using the Stena IceMax drillship

Also, the two companies earlier this month also signed an exploration and production sharing contract with Cyprus for the offshore Block 5 located southwest of the island.



