Petrobras Files Revised Development Plan for Tupi and Iracema Fields

December 23, 2021

Credit: Luan/AdobeStock
Brazilian oil company Petrobras, as the operator of the Tupi offshore field, has submitted to the Brazilian National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel Agency (ANP), the review of the Integrated Development Plan (PD) of the Shared Deposit of Tupi and the Iracema Area.

"In this revision, the Tupi Consortium proposes new investments to increase production and, consequently, maximize the generation of value of this field in the long term," Petrobras said.

"The DP revision proposes the implementation of resilient projects at low oil prices, seeking to increase the final recovery factor of the Tupi field. The initiative is adherent to Petrobras' strategy of concentrating its activities in deep and ultra-deepwater assets, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions," the company said, without going into details on how exactly it planned to boost the production.

The Tupi Consortium is formed by Petrobras (67.216%), Shell (23.024%), Petrogal (9.209%) and PPSA (0.551%).

South America Deepwater Production Industry News Energy Activity

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign

USCG Concludes Investigation into Auger Lifeboat Accident

FAR's Bambo Drilling Fails to Deliver (The Gambia)

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

