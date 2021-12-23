Petrobras Files Revised Development Plan for Tupi and Iracema Fields

Brazilian oil company Petrobras, as the operator of the Tupi offshore field, has submitted to the Brazilian National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel Agency (ANP), the review of the Integrated Development Plan (PD) of the Shared Deposit of Tupi and the Iracema Area.

"In this revision, the Tupi Consortium proposes new investments to increase production and, consequently, maximize the generation of value of this field in the long term," Petrobras said.

"The DP revision proposes the implementation of resilient projects at low oil prices, seeking to increase the final recovery factor of the Tupi field. The initiative is adherent to Petrobras' strategy of concentrating its activities in deep and ultra-deepwater assets, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions," the company said, without going into details on how exactly it planned to boost the production.

The Tupi Consortium is formed by Petrobras (67.216%), Shell (23.024%), Petrogal (9.209%) and PPSA (0.551%).