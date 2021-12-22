Denmark: TotalEnergies Charters Havila PSV

Oil and gas company TotalEnergies EP Denmark has awarded Havila Shipping a contract for the platform supply vessel Havila Fanø.

The contract is for a firm period of 14 months, with further optional periods.

"The contract is in direct continuation of the existing contract starting today," the Norwegian shipowner said, without sharing the financial details.

According to AIS data from MarineTraffic, the 80.4-meter platform supplier recently departed the Danish Esbjerg port to serve Total's Danish oilfields.

The Havila Fanø, of the Havyard 832 CD design, was built in 2010 in Norway by Havyard Leirvik. It has a deck are of 805 m2, and can accommodate 25 persons.



