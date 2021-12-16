Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Drilling Upgrades 2021 Guidance on Solid Rig Performance, Contract Extensions

December 16, 2021

Credit: Maersk Drilling
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling firm Maersk Drilling has upgraded its financial guidance for 2021 on the back of solid rig performance and contract extensions.

"During the first two months of Q4 2021, Maersk Drilling has delivered strong performance exceeding the operational and commercial expectations underlying its most recent financial guidance. The main drivers for exceeding these expectations are solid rig performance and additional exercise of options and extensions of contracts for execution in 2021," Maersk Drilling said.

"As a consequence, Maersk Drilling upgrades its financial guidance for 2021 EBITDA before special items to around USD 350m (previous guidance of USD 290-330m). The revised guidance for 2021 EBITDA before special items remains subject to general operational performance and customary year-end activities," said the company, which last month agreed to merge with Noble Corp.

Maersk Drilling said that the guidance for 2021 capital expenditures was adjusted to around $100 million "reflecting further optimization of maintenance and project costs." Maersk's previous capex guidance was $110 million-130 million.

The revised guidance for 2021 capital expenditures remains subject to the actual timing of completion of projects," the company said.

Drilling Rigs Drilling Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: JF Subtech

JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North...
Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Ashtead Technology Adds iXblue Tech to Rental Fleet


Trending Offshore News

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms
Subsea Technology
Eni announced the giant oil and gas discovery in September. The discovery well was been drilled on the Baleine prospect using the Saipem 10,000 drillship. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory...
Drilling

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

New York Bight Offshore Wind Leasing: No Significant Impact on Environment, BOEM Says

New York Bight Offshore Wind Leasing: No Significant Impact on Environment, BOEM Says

Maersk Drilling Upgrades 2021 Guidance on Solid Rig Performance, Contract Extensions

Maersk Drilling Upgrades 2021 Guidance on Solid Rig Performance, Contract Extensions

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling Costs Rise

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling Costs Rise

Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine