Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seacat Catamaran Nets O&M Charter at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

December 16, 2021

Credit: Seacat
Credit: Seacat

UK-based crew transfer vessel operator Seacat Services said Thursday it had signed a long-term charter for catamaran Seacat Weatherly with Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Limited.

Seacat Weatherly has already started its assignments earlier this quarter to support Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activity for the Moray East service team working at the 100-turbine, 950MW capacity wind farm in the UK.

"Building wind farms in deeper waters further from shore enables operators to harness greater wind speeds with fewer obstructions than on land, but trades its increased power production potential for more complex logistics. Conducting offshore technicians safely and comfortably to sites like Moray East is critical for the continuous provision of renewable power to Scotland and the United Kingdom," Seacat said.

"Seacat Weatherly was the first Chartwell 24 catamaran to enter operational service in 2020, and over the past year has demonstrated the highest standards of performance in charters off the Scottish coast," the company added.

The vessel can accommodate 24 passengers and a total of 11 tonnes of cargo at a service speed of 26 knots.

 

Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Energy Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: NG Shipyards

CoastWise's New Crew Transfer Vessel Christened
Picture source: SSE Renewables

Scotland's Largest: First Turbine Installed at Seagreen...


Trending Offshore News

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms
Subsea Technology
Credit: BP

UK: BP Awards FEED Contracts for Teesside Power, Carbon...
Decarbonization

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine