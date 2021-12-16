Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi, Partners Team Up to Reduce Environmental Impact of Seismic Surveys

December 16, 2021

Research & Development Manager in Vår Energi, Gjertrud Halset.
Research & Development Manager in Vår Energi, Gjertrud Halset.

Vår Energi, the largest independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf, has said it has entered a joint industry project to develop a more environmentally friendly method for seismic data collection.

"Seismic data collection is among the most important tools for hydrocarbon exploration as well as for monitoring field already in production and CO2 sequestration projects in the subsurface. Together with Equinor, Lundin, and the marine geophysical company Shearwater GeoServices, Vår Energi has established Project BASS," the company said Thursday.

Alexandre Bertrand, the Geophysical Manager at Vår Energi, said: "The goal of the project is to develop a new low-impact acoustic source. In addition to the environmental dimension, the project also seeks to produce a higher technological accuracy and improved seismic data quality for locating, quantifying and monitoring hydrocarbon resources, which will lead to improved recovery and value creation."

According to R&D Manager Gjertrud Halset at Vår Energi, the project could be a game-changer: "The BASS project fits our R&D strategy and falls into the top-priority technology gaps and challenges we have identified. The project also matches our plans for becoming the leading ESG company on the Norwegian Continental shelf. Replacing the traditional technology would revolutionize the seismic survey process and strengthen our sustainability performance."

Geoscience Offshore Energy Seismic Europe Activity

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Viaro Energy Sells Foinaven Field Stake to BP
Credit: AGS

Carbon Transition Sells More Utsira Multi-Client Library...


Trending Offshore News

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms
Subsea Technology
Credit: BP

UK: BP Awards FEED Contracts for Teesside Power, Carbon...
Decarbonization

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine