OGUK Urges Offshore Workers to Get a Jab as Omicron Cases Keep Rising

OGUK, a UK-based association representing the country's offshore oil and gas industry, has given a "strong recommendation" for offshore workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID as omicron cases continue to rise.

The association, through its Pandemic Steering Group, has urged workers in the sector to get a jab, "unless there are clear reasons why they cannot."

"The numbers of people working offshore have stabilized to near pre-pandemic levels in recent months thanks to the efforts of industry and its people, with a number of safeguards in place to support employees offshore and onshore," OGUK said.

OGUK further said that the vaccine remains a critical line of defense to ensure the sector can continue to provide fuel and power to the country this winter.

Commenting, OGUK HSE Director Trevor Stapleton said: "Our people have worked hard throughout the pandemic to provide power and fuel to millions across the U.K. With 10,000 people working on hundreds of gas and oil rigs across the North Sea at any one time, the vaccine remains a critical line of defense and we urge all of those working offshore and onshore to get their vaccination including any booster.

"All industries have had to work hard to protect their people, but the offshore sector is an especially complex and challenging environment. We continue to closely monitor cases and our extensive safeguards and work closely with regulators and governments to protect our people and energy security."

According to the UK Government data, in the last 7 days (8 December 2021 - 14 December 2021) 377,601 people tested positive, which is an increase of 40,708 (12.1%) compared to the previous 7 day period (1 December 2021 - 7 December 2021).







