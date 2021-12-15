Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Supply Service to Install Gazelle's Floating Wind Platform in Canary Islands

December 15, 2021

File image: Gazelle Wind Power
File image: Gazelle Wind Power

Ireland-based floating wind platform company Gazelle Wind Power has partnered up with the Danish offshore support vessel owner Maersk Supply Service to support the development of a 2 MW floating wind pilot plant in the Canary Islands.

The project will see Gazelle's floating wind platform deployed at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN).

Maersk Supply Service will provide the project's engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI), which is expected to be completed in Q2 2023.

"Through Maersk's expertise in providing EPCI services, as well as their global offshore project execution in the marine sector, this partnership is the next step in bringing Gazelle's patented, breakthrough hybrid floating wind platform and first-of-its-kind dynamic mooring system to the commercial market," Gazelle said.

According to the company, the Gazelle platform enables wind farms to be placed in deep waters and is much lighter than conventional platforms, and it is more compact and simpler to build, deploy, and maintain than other floating platforms, which translates to a dramatically lower Levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

"Maersk has an impressive track record and we could not have asked for a better organization to work with on this project," said Connie Hedegaard, Non Executive Director, Gazelle Wind Power. "This agreement with Maersk will help Gazelle accelerate the momentum of the development of its hybrid floating platform and open up the massive offshore wind market."

"Green transition and decarbonization initiatives are at the heart of our strategy,” said Yvan Leyni, Floating Wind Solutions Director at Maersk Supply Service, “We are committed to being at the forefront of the rapidly evolving floating wind industry and are delighted to support the Gazelle pilot project.”

"As more industries and world governments commit to decarbonization and net-zero emissions goals, enabling wind farms to be placed in deeper waters as far as 400 meters will be critical to generate the required energy for a growing worldwide population without fossil fuels," Gazelle said, also citing a report by DNV, according to which, the floating offshore wind market is projected to reach as much as 250 GW of output by 2050.

Offshore Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Energy Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: NG Shipyards

CoastWise's New Crew Transfer Vessel Christened
Credit: Seaway /

Seaway 7 Confirms Sizeable Offshore Installation Contract...


Trending Offshore News

Martin Linge Platform - Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Equinor

Reuters: Equinor Seeks $1B from Martin Linge Field Stake...
North Sea
Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Geoscience

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine