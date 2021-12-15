Chariot Set to Spud Anchois Well as Offshore Drilling Rig Reaches Morocco

Stena Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig Stena Don has arrived in Morrocan waters where it will immediately start drilling at Chariot's Anchois gas development in the Lixus license.

Operations to drill the Anchois-2 gas appraisal & exploration well and re-enter the previously drilled Anchois-1 gas discovery well are expected to take up to approximately 40 days, Chariot said Wednesday.

The objectives of the Anchois-2 gas appraisal & exploration well drilling are unlock the development of the discovered sands by confirming the gas resource volumes, reservoir quality and well productivity; provide a future production well for the development of the field; deepen the appraisal well into additional low-risk exploration targets with the aim of establishing a larger resource base for long term growth.

As for the Anchois-1 gas discovery well re-entry, the plan is to assess the integrity of the previously drilled well; ealuate the productivity and gas characteristics of the discovered A Gas Sand, and provide a second future production well for the development of the field.

Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, said:"I am pleased to announce that the Stena Don has now arrived on site, with operations to commence immediately, for a potentially transformational drilling program for Chariot. Our recently completed oversubscribed fundraise allows us to drill both the Anchois-2 gas appraisal well and re-enter the Anchois-1 gas discovery well and we anticipate updating the market separately after the completion of each operation.

"On behalf of the Chariot team, I would like to thank the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in Morocco, ONHYM and all our wider stakeholders for their continued support and we look forward to keeping everyone updated on this exciting drilling campaign."

Chariot in October said it had found a buyer for the field's gas as well as a partner. It said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with an unnamed "leading international energy group."



"The MOU relates to the key terms of gas offtake and partnering between the Parties in respect of the Anchois Gas Development within the Lixus licence, offshore Morocco," Chariot said.

"The key terms of the future gas sales agreements will be for c.40 mmscf/d, for up to 20 years on a take or pay principle, to underpin the development. In addition, an agreed framework process has commenced to establish a long-term partnership. The Parties will progress discussions with the view to signing final agreements to implement the Anchois Gas Development with targeted Final Investment Decision ("FID") in 2022 and first gas in 2024," Chariot said in October.

Credit: Chariot