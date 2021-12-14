Long Term Charter for Solstad Platform Supplier in UK

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has won a long-term contract for one of its platform supply vessels in the UK.

The vessel has been contracted for one year, with further extension options included for up to two years. The contract starts in December 2021 in direct continuation of the vessel’s current contract. The contract is with an undisclosed North Sea operator.

The 81.7 meter-long vessel has been working with this operator since June 2020, Solstad said.

According to AIS data, the 2013-built platform supply vessel is currently docked in Aberdeen.



