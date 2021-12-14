Output from Petrobras' Manati Offshore Gas Field Shut Down Again

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has informed that gas production from its Manati offshore gas field in Brazil, was halted due to the closure of the subsea valve of the export pipeline.

In a separate statement, Petrobras partner Enauta said the field's output had been shut down due to "improper closure of a valve in the field's partly submerged export gas pipeline."

Petrobras said: "The pipeline's operation was safely interrupted and teams were mobilized for the repair, with an expected return within a week."

"The causes of the incident are being investigated. There is no risk of discontinuity in the fulfillment by Petrobras of its commitments to its customers and Petrobras keeps the competent bodies informed," Petrobras said.

The shutdown comes two months after the field resumed production following closure in September due to a leak in the onshore part of the export pipeline.

Petrobras is the operator of the Manati field, with a 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Energia S.A. (45%), GeoPark LTDA (10%) and Petro Rio Coral Exploração Petrolífera LTDA (10%). The average production of the field in November was 3.42 million m3/d, of which 1.20 million m3/d was Petrobras' share.