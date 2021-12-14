UK's ORE Catapult Appoints Offshore Wind Development & Operations Director

UK-based research and innovation center for offshore wind, wave, and tidal energy, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, has promoted Andrew Macdonald into the role of Offshore Wind Development & Operations Director, effective from February 1, 2022.

Macdonald will take responsibility for ORE Catapult’s portfolio of projects in Smart Operations & Maintenance (O&M), working with offshore wind developers to accelerate the development of both fixed and floating offshore wind farms, reduce costs and grow the UK supply chain to meet both domestic and international demand for clean energy products and services.

He joined ORE Catapult in 2013 as Senior Innovation Manager and has been responsible for the delivery of high-impact innovation programs with UK SMEs. Most recently he led the development of the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), the £100m industry-funded UK supply chain growth program and he will continue to oversee delivery of the program in his new role.

Macdonald said: “With offshore wind clearly established as the backbone of the UK’s future low carbon energy system, there are massive opportunities for ambitious supply chain companies to help the sector deliver the volume of affordable and reliable clean power that will be needed to meet our net-zero goals.

“We have an exceptionally talented team in Offshore Wind Development & Operations, and I have no doubt that we will play a key role in unleashing innovation as the key enabler of growth in an industry that is one of the UK’s great success stories and a vital enabler of Net Zero.”

ORE Catapult CEO Andrew Jamieson added: “Andy has played an instrumental part in the success of ORE Catapult to date and has extensive experience and knowledge of the UK’s offshore renewable industries. Already well known amongst offshore wind developers, his leadership in supporting their future growth and the development of the UK supply chain will further strengthen our team and help to deliver significant UK benefit from the continued growth in offshore wind.”