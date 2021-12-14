Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK's ORE Catapult Appoints Offshore Wind Development & Operations Director

December 14, 2021

Andrew Macdonald - Credit: ORE Catapult
Andrew Macdonald - Credit: ORE Catapult

UK-based research and innovation center for offshore wind, wave, and tidal energy, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, has promoted Andrew Macdonald into the role of Offshore Wind Development  & Operations Director, effective from February 1, 2022.

Macdonald will take responsibility for ORE Catapult’s portfolio of projects in Smart Operations & Maintenance (O&M), working with offshore wind developers to accelerate the development of both fixed and floating offshore wind farms, reduce costs and grow the UK supply chain to meet both domestic and international demand for clean energy products and services.

He joined ORE Catapult in 2013 as Senior Innovation Manager and has been responsible for the delivery of high-impact innovation programs with UK SMEs.  Most recently he led the development of the  Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), the £100m industry-funded UK  supply chain growth program and he will continue to oversee delivery of the program in his new role.

Macdonald said: “With offshore wind clearly established as the backbone of the UK’s future low carbon energy system, there are massive opportunities for ambitious supply chain companies to help the sector deliver the volume of affordable and reliable clean power that will be needed to meet our net-zero goals.

“We have an exceptionally talented team in Offshore Wind Development &  Operations, and I have no doubt that we will play a key role in  unleashing innovation as the key enabler of growth in an industry that  is one of the UK’s great success stories and a vital enabler of Net  Zero.”

ORE Catapult CEO Andrew Jamieson added: “Andy has played an instrumental part in the success of ORE Catapult to date and has extensive experience and knowledge of the UK’s offshore renewable industries. Already well  known amongst offshore wind developers, his leadership in supporting  their future growth and the development of the UK supply chain will  further strengthen our team and help to deliver significant UK benefit  from the continued growth in offshore wind.”

People & Companies Renewable Energy Tidal Energy People Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: Seaway /

Seaway 7 Confirms Sizeable Offshore Installation Contract...
Credit: Copenhagen Offshore Partners

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project...


Trending Offshore News

Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Geoscience
Copyright Jiri Buller/Shell

Can We Still be Friends? Shell Sends Parting Note to Dutch...
People & Companies

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Offshore Mooring Firm FMS Bags Contract with P&A Specialist Well-Safe Solutions

Offshore Mooring Firm FMS Bags Contract with P&A Specialist Well-Safe Solutions

JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North Sea Platform

JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North Sea Platform

Carbon Transition Sells More Utsira Multi-Client Library Data

Carbon Transition Sells More Utsira Multi-Client Library Data

ABS Launches Floating Production Life Extension Guide

ABS Launches Floating Production Life Extension Guide

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine