PGS Secures 3D Survey Deal in W. Africa

December 13, 2021

A Ramform-class vessel - Credit: PGS
A Ramform-class vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian seismic data firm PGS has said it has secured awarded a 3D exploration contract in West Africa.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to start the survey work in early February 2022 and will complete it in mid-March. 

"We are very pleased with this contract award, and it proves that exploration continues to be an important part of our customers' activities. The contract adds to our order book visibility for Q1 next year", says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS did not say who the client was nor in which country exactly the survey would take place.

