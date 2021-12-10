Excelerate Sequoia FSRU Starts Operations in Brazil

Excelerate Energy has started natural gas deliveries to the Brazilian market at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Salvador, Bahia, in Brazil.

Excelerate's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Excelerate Sequoia, which has an LNG storage capacity of 173,400 cubic meters, is providing regasification services at TR-BA. The terminal has a regasification capacity of up to 700 million cubic feet per day.

Excelerate and Petrobras signed the lease contract for TR-BA on September 28, following a competitive international tender process. Excelerate said it expected to sell natural gas to a diverse portfolio of customers in this newly opened market.

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras' LNG terminals in Bahia, Guanabara Bay, and Pecém.

The company said its FSRU Experience had broken an industry record for send-out capacity by reaching 1.06 billion cubic feet at the Guanabara Bay LNG Regasification Terminal in 2020.



