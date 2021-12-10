Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Excelerate Sequoia FSRU Starts Operations in Brazil

December 10, 2021

Excelerate Energy's FSRU Excelerate Sequoia at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Bahia, Brazil. - Credit: Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy's FSRU Excelerate Sequoia at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Bahia, Brazil. - Credit: Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy has started natural gas deliveries to the Brazilian market at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Salvador, Bahia, in Brazil.

Excelerate's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Excelerate Sequoia, which has an LNG storage capacity of 173,400 cubic meters, is providing regasification services at TR-BA. The terminal has a regasification capacity of up to 700 million cubic feet per day.

Excelerate and Petrobras signed the lease contract for TR-BA on September 28, following a competitive international tender process. Excelerate said it expected to sell natural gas to a diverse portfolio of customers in this newly opened market.  

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras' LNG terminals in Bahia, Guanabara Bay, and Pecém. 

The company said its FSRU Experience had broken an industry record for send-out capacity by reaching 1.06 billion cubic feet at the Guanabara Bay LNG Regasification Terminal in 2020.

Coastal/Inland Floating Production FSRU South America Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

AKOFS Offshore Wins Three-year Petrobras Contract for...
Credit: Siccar Point Energy

UK North Sea: Shell Scraps Plans to Develop Cambo Oil...


Trending Offshore News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating...
Ports
File Photo: Samsung Heavy Industries

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal
Drilling Rigs

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Apollo, Riverstone Reps Resign from Talos Energy Board

Apollo, Riverstone Reps Resign from Talos Energy Board

Japan Launches Auction for Happo-Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm

Japan Launches Auction for Happo-Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm

Excelerate Sequoia FSRU Starts Operations in Brazil

Excelerate Sequoia FSRU Starts Operations in Brazil

Neptune Energy's CEO Set to Step Down. Replacement Named

Neptune Energy's CEO Set to Step Down. Replacement Named

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine