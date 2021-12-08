ADNOC Taps Technip Energies to Optimize Ghasha Project Costs, Add Carbon Capture

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded Technip Energies a contract to update the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Ghasha mega project including accelerating the integration of carbon capture into the development.

This project is part of the Ghasha offshore concession wherein ADNOC’s partners are Eni (25%), Wintershall Dea (10%), OMV (5%), and LUKOIL (5%).

The project aims to develop the untapped oil and gas reserves from the Ghasha Concession fields, described as the world’s largest offshore sour gas development.

The concession area is expected to produce over 1.5bscfd of natural gas, as well as condensate and oil. In addition, the CO 2 capture, dehydration, and export will be an integral part of the project facilities, Technip Energies said Wednesday.

The start of production from the concession is expected in 2025, ramping up to full production by the end of the decade. The overall objective of the updated FEED will be to further optimize the project costs for this development as well as to accelerate the integration of carbon capture, the company said, without sharing the financial details.

Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies, stated: “We are very proud to have been awarded this FEED which will be one of the largest ultra-sour gas project Technip Energies has worked on. This award is recognition of the strong competencies in gas processing as well as the relationship and trust that ADNOC has with Technip Energies for such a strategic project.

"As part of our energy transition journey, we will contribute to a robust design of carbon capture and transportation for enhanced oil recovery, a critical element of this project. For the past four decades, we have been committed to ADNOC through added value services and continued our commitment to expand local execution capabilities and enhance In-Country Value.”