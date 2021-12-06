Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Worley Nets 3-year Offshore Support Deal with Saudi Aramco

December 6, 2021

(File Photo: Saudi Aramco)
(File Photo: Saudi Aramco)

Saudi Arabian national oil company Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract extension to Australian engineering firm Worley’s services for support on Saudi Aramco’s offshore facilities

Under the contracts, Worley will continue to provide project management, engineering, design, fabrication, and installation supervision for Saudi Aramco’s portfolio of offshore projects, both locally and internationally.

The term of the extension is three years and the services will be executed by Worley’s Al-Khobar and Houston offices. 

"Worley has held these contracts for the past 19 years. The extension of these contracts further grows and develops our business in Saudi Arabia and contributes to the Saudi community," Worley said.

"As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, with an extensive track record of sustaining and optimizing offshore facilities globally, we are pleased that Saudi Aramco has continued to engage Worley and build on our longstanding relationship to provide services to its offshore assets,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Middle East Engineering Energy Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Cadeler

Huisman's Cranes for Cadeler's New Wind Turbine...
File Image: Hexicon

Shell, CoensHexicon JV Gets EBL for Floating Wind Project...


Trending Offshore News

sauseyphotos

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's...
UKCS
Credit: Siccar Point Energy

UK North Sea: Shell Scraps Plans to Develop Cambo Oil...
Activity

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

OGA Picks Winners of Offshore Platform Electrification Contest

OGA Picks Winners of Offshore Platform Electrification Contest

Worley Nets 3-year Offshore Support Deal with Saudi Aramco

Worley Nets 3-year Offshore Support Deal with Saudi Aramco

Malaysia: T7 Wins $71M Worth of Contracts with Petronas, Hess, and Repsol

Malaysia: T7 Wins $71M Worth of Contracts with Petronas, Hess, and Repsol

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine