Worley Nets 3-year Offshore Support Deal with Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabian national oil company Saudi Aramco has awarded a contract extension to Australian engineering firm Worley’s services for support on Saudi Aramco’s offshore facilities

Under the contracts, Worley will continue to provide project management, engineering, design, fabrication, and installation supervision for Saudi Aramco’s portfolio of offshore projects, both locally and internationally.

The term of the extension is three years and the services will be executed by Worley’s Al-Khobar and Houston offices.

"Worley has held these contracts for the past 19 years. The extension of these contracts further grows and develops our business in Saudi Arabia and contributes to the Saudi community," Worley said.

"As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, with an extensive track record of sustaining and optimizing offshore facilities globally, we are pleased that Saudi Aramco has continued to engage Worley and build on our longstanding relationship to provide services to its offshore assets,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.