Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Ideol Acquires Stake in Floating Wind Project in French Mediterranean

December 2, 2021

Credit: BW Ideol
Credit: BW Ideol

Floating wind industry foundation developer BW Ideol has signed an agreement to acquire a 5% ownership in the 30MW EolMed floating wind pilot project in the French Mediterranean.

"This investment confirms the company’s dual-track growth strategy as co-developer of floating wind projects and as floating foundation EPCI provider," the company said.

BW Ideol and Qair have been cooperating on the project since 2016 and the early development stages when the French government awarded the project on the merits of BW Ideol’s floating wind technology. Since, in 2020, TotalEnergies Renewables acquired a 20% ownership in the project.

EolMed is one of the first floating wind projects in the Mediterranean and is composed of three 10 MW Vestas wind turbines, currently one of the most powerful offshore wind turbines in operation in the market. The project will be installed 15 km off Gruissan, France.

“We are very pleased to further support the development of this flagship project and join EolMed’s existing shareholders. By licensing our floater technology, providing design and engineering services, and becoming a co-shareholder of the project, we are both executing our long-term growth and value creation strategy as well as strengthening our project portfolio and our unique access to a valuable return of experience”, said Paul de la Guérivière, the CEO of BW Ideol.

The EolMed project is progressing towards the final investment decision (FID) with an expected start of construction in early 2022.

Activity Mediterannean Energy Europe Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

File Image: Hexicon

Shell, CoensHexicon JV Gets EBL for Floating Wind Project...
Credit: Seaway 7

First Steel Cut, Name Revealed for Seaway 7's WTIV


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Voyager - Credit; Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Spuds 'High-impact' Venus-1X Well Offshore...
Activity
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Strike Mero 4 FPSO Charter Deal
Activity

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Samsung Heavy Industries Finds Buyer for Drillship Ordered in 2014

Samsung Heavy Industries Finds Buyer for Drillship Ordered in 2014

Petronas Awards FEED Contracts for Third LNG Floater

Petronas Awards FEED Contracts for Third LNG Floater

BW Ideol Acquires Stake in Floating Wind Project in French Mediterranean

BW Ideol Acquires Stake in Floating Wind Project in French Mediterranean

Energy Intelligence Firm NorthStone Advisers Launched in Aberdeen, UK

Energy Intelligence Firm NorthStone Advisers Launched in Aberdeen, UK

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine