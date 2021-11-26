Bladt Industries' Transition Pieces for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Danish offshore energy industry services firm Bladt Industries has won a deal with wind farm developer Vattenfall to deliver Transition Pieces (TP) for the two Danish offshore wind farms, Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord.

The contract is for the fabrication of 41 transition pieces (TP) for the Vesterhav project, 21 units for Vesterhav Nord and 20 units for Vesterhav Syd.

Fabrication will begin in the spring of 2022, with delivery expected in early 2023. Each TP will stand 22,5 meters tall and weigh around 260 tons.

Bladt Industries will build the transition pieces at its facilities in Aalborg, Denmark.

The Vesterhav Syd and Nord offshore wind farms will consist of 41 wind turbine generators with a total capacity of 350 MW (180 MW on Nord and 170 MW on Syd).

The offshore wind farms will both be located 10 km off the West coast of Jutland near Thyborøn (Nord) and Søndervig (Syd) in water depths of about 20 meters. The wind farms will produce enough electricity to supply 350,000 Danish homes.