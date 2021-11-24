Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lukoil Sees Oil Output Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2023

November 24, 2021

Illustration - Lukoil's platform in the Caspian Sea / File Image: Lukoil
Lukoil, Russia's second-biggest oil producer, plans to produce 83 million to 84 million tonnes of oil a year in Russia over the next three years, with output returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, it said on Wednesday.

The company, which earlier on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of 192.5 billion roubles, up 1.4% from the previous quarter, said it expects capital expenditure in 2022 of about 550 billion roubles ($7.36 billion), excluding the West Qurna-2 project. 

($1 = 74.7225 roubles) 

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )

Caspian Sea Activity Production Energy Europe

