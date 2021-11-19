Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ithaca Energy Charters Solstad Offshore Platform Supplier

November 19, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Norwegian offshore support vessel firm Solstad Offshore has secured a term contract for the platform supply vessel Far Symphony in the UK North Sea.

The contract is with the UKCS-focused oil and gas company Ithaca Energy.

Under the charter, the platform supplier, equipped with DP 2 from Kongsberg, will be supporting Ithaca’s UK North Sea operations for a period of one year firm, with further options up to one year. Solstad did not share the financial details.

The contract for the 2003-built, Ulstein-designed PSV will begin during this month. 

The PSV has a deck of 950,6 m² with a deck load capacity of  2700mt. 

The vessel is currently moored in Peterhead, the easternmost point in mainland Scotland.

