Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vallourec to Relocate Oil & Gas Ops to Brazil, Dispose of German Assets

November 18, 2021

File Photo: Vallourec
File Photo: Vallourec

French steel pipemaker Vallourec narrowed on Wednesday its full-year EBITDA guidance and said it plans to launch the disposal process for its German assets as well as relocate its oil & gas activities to Brazil.

"Our German operations continue to underperform," Vallourec's chairman and CEO, Edouard Guinotte, said in a statement.

Once the disposal program is completed Vallourec will no longer produce tubes for its industrial sectors segment in Europe, he added in a conference call.

The company sees the planned upgrade of Brazil capabilities resulting in better competitiveness and enhanced margin and cash flow generation as well as a positive CO2 impact, citing the "excellent carbon footprint of Brazilian operations."

On the back of a recent decline in iron ore prices, Vallourec said it now expects 2021 EBITDA close to the lower end of the 475-525 million euros ($537-$594 million) range communicated last July, and a negative cash flow consumption between 380 and 300 million euros.

The company's quarterly results represented year-on-year growth with revenue at 834 million euros, up 16.4%, and EBITDA rising 80% to 128 million euros. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) 

(Reporting Diana Mandia and Lucinda Langlands-Perry; Editing by David Evans and Andrea Ricci)

Activity Pipelines South America Europe

Related Offshore News

After completion of operations at Bonboni, the Maersk Valiant drillship will drill the Krabdagu exploration prospect, located 18 kilometers east of SPS-1. - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Suriname: TotalEnergies, APA Hit Sub-commercial Oil...
Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Nets $600M+ Worth of Offshore Installation Deals in...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Build Fourth FPSO for Exxon in Guyana
Activity
File Photo: Maersk Drilling

Westwood: How Maersk Drilling/Noble Rig Fleet Stacks Up...
Activity

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Tullow Leaves Suriname

Tullow Leaves Suriname

FPSO Compressor Fault Affects Pharos' Vietnam Output. Infill Drilling Campaign Complete

FPSO Compressor Fault Affects Pharos' Vietnam Output. Infill Drilling Campaign Complete

TechnipFMC to Become Shareholder in Tidal Power Firm Orbital

TechnipFMC to Become Shareholder in Tidal Power Firm Orbital

Offshore Crane Maker Huisman Launches Drone Inspection Service

Offshore Crane Maker Huisman Launches Drone Inspection Service

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine